Raiders Re-Signed LB Jamin Davis To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have re-signed LB Jamin Davis to the practice squad.

We have signed LB Jamin Davis to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/bifm92IOkq — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 3, 2025

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

RB Chris Collier S Terrell Edmunds DE Jahfari Harvey WR Shedrick Jackson DT Treven Ma’ae G Atonio Mafi QB Cam Miller TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. OL Laki Tasi (International) T Dalton Wagner WR Phillip Dorsett G Layden Robinson WR D.J. Turner WR Justin Shorter DE Carlos Basham LB Jamin Davis WR Brenden Rice

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021 out of Kentucky. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract after having the team decline his fifth-year option when Washington elected to waive him in October 2024.

Davis then caught on with the Packers’ practice squad a few weeks later. The Vikings signed him to their active roster before waiving him in December when he was claimed by the Jets.

The Jets cut Davis loose coming out of the preseason this year. He caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad in October and was promoted to the active roster in November.

In 2025, Davis has appeared in one game for the Raiders and recorded three total tackles.