Raiders Releasing LB Germaine Pratt

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders are releasing LB Germaine Pratt.

Pratt did not travel with the team to Indianapolis this weekend for non-injury reasons.

Pratt, 29, was drafted with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round by the Bengals out of N.C. State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,572,880 rookie contract that included a $1,052,880 signing bonus.

Pratt was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed in Cincinnati to a three-year, $21 million deal.

He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $5.25 million when he was let go. Pratt then signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

In 2025, Pratt has appeared in four games for the Raiders and recorded 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.