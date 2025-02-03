Raiders Reportedly Paying Chip Kelly $6M Per Year To Be Offensive Coordinator

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Raiders were able to lure Chip Kelly away from Ohio State with a contract that will pay him a staggering $6 million per year.

Kelly is now the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator, according to Breer.

If the $6 million per year number is accurate, that would be higher than some NFL head coaches make.

Breer says that the Raiders were able to make an offer this strong with the cash infusion from their new minority owners, including Tom Brady of course.

Kelly attempted to get back into the NFL last year as a coordinator before agreeing to take the Ohio State coordinator job. He reportedly had some level of interest from the Texans and Jaguars this offseason.

However, if the Raiders were willing to pay this much to secure his services, it should be no surprise that he ultimately agreed to join Pete Carroll’s staff in Las Vegas.

Kelly, 61, was hired by the Eagles back in 2013 as their head coach following an outstanding four-year run at Oregon. He lasted just under three years in Philadelphia before he was fired during the 2015 season.

The 49ers hired him as their head coach soon after but he spent just one season in San Francisco before he was fired. He returned to the college ranks as the head coach at UCLA.

During his NFL coaching career, Kelly produced a record of 28-35 (44.4 percent) as an NFL head coach for Philadelphia and San Francisco including one playoff appearance while he was with the Eagles.

As a college coach, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record in four years at Oregon with an appearance in the BCS championship and a 35-34 record in six years at UCLA.

Kelly left UCLA to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, where he won the National Championship.