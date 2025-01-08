Raiders Requested To Interview Todd Monken For HC Position

The Las Vegas Raiders have requested to interview Ravens OC Todd Monken for their vacant head coaching position, according to Ian Rapoport.

The full list of candidates in contention for the Raiders’ head coaching position now includes:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Monken, 58, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens‘ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens as their offensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 1 in yards, No. 3 in points, No. 1 in rushing yards and No. 7 in passing yards.