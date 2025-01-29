Raiders Retaining ST Coordinator Tom McMahon

Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders will retain ST Coordinator Tom McMahon on the staff of new HC Pete Carroll.

He was initially hired back in 2022 by then-Raiders HC Josh McDaniels, who was eventually fired by the team.

McMahon, 55, began his coaching career at Carroll College in 1992 as their secondary coach. From there, he eventually took his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons as their assistant special teams coach for the 2007 season.

McMahon worked for the Rams, Chiefs, and Colts before the Broncos hired him as their special teams coordinator in 2018.

He was then hired by the Raiders in the same role in 2022 and will continue to hold this position in 2025 under a new regime.

We will have more on the Raiders’ staff as it becomes available.