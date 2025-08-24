Raiders Searching For Experienced Backup QB

Adam Schefter reports that with backup QB Aidan O’Connell expected to miss six to eight weeks with a broken wrist, HC Pete Carroll is in search of “an experienced player who can help us” at the position.

“[O’Connell] is going to be out a while,” Carroll previoulsy told ESPN.com. “We got to see what we can do and keep developing Cam Miller.”

At this point, the Raiders have Geno Smith in place as their starter and sixth-round rookie Cam Miller as the projected backup. It’s at least possible they could consider some available quarterbacks over the next week.

O’Connell, 26, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2024, O’Connell appeared in nine games for the Raiders and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,612 yards to go with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

We will have more on the Raiders’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.