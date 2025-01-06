Raiders Sign 12 To Futures Deals For 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed 12 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

#Raiders roster moves: – Signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts: pic.twitter.com/KTsEadCqNh — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) January 6, 2025

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that allow players the opportunity to compete for a role over the spring and summer.

Wilkerson, 28, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason as a rookie and signed on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Patriots signed him to a futures deal but waived him, at which point he was claimed by the Colts. He later caught on with the Raiders in May of 2023 and has bounced on and off the roster the past two years.

In 2024, Wilkerson appeared in three games for the Raiders and caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.