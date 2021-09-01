Raiders Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed 15 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

S Jordan Brown TE Matt Bushman G Lester Cotton Sr RB B.J. Emmons DE Gerri Green T Devery Hamilton CB Robert Jackson C Jimmy Morrissey OL Jeremiah Poutasi RB Trey Ragas LB Max Richardson DT Niles Scott WR Dillon Stoner WR DJ Turner DE Kendal Vickers

Jackson, 27, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Colts but was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

Jackson later had a brief stint on the Texans’ practice squad before joining the Browns. Cleveland brought him back on a futures contract last year and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded six tackles, no interceptions, and a pass defense.