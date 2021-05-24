Raiders Sign First-Round OT Alex Leatherwood

The Raiders announced they signed OT Alex Leatherwood to a four-year rookie contract.

We have signed first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood. More » https://t.co/R0GowR3ago pic.twitter.com/k1udoiUXDU — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 24, 2021

The Raiders have now signed four of their seven draft picks:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Alex Leatherwood G Signed 2 Trevon Moehrig S 3 Malcolm Koonce DE 3 Divine Deablo DB 4 Tyree Gillespie DB Signed 5 Nate Hobbs DB Signed 7 Jimmy Morrissey C Signed

Leatherwood, 22, was a three-year starter at Alabama and was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. He also won the Outland Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. The Raiders drafted Leatherwood with pick No. 17 overall.

Leatherwood is expected to sign a four-year, $14,391,562 contract with the Raiders that includes a $7,826,591 signing bonus. The Raiders will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

During his college career at Alabama, Leatherwood appeared in 48 games, starting in 41 games, 26 at left tackle and 15 at right guard.