Raiders Sign Several Picks Including First-Round RB Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round RB Ashton Jeanty to a rookie contract, according to Cameron Wolfe.

The Raiders have signed a total of eight draft picks on Thursday:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Signed 2 58 Jack Bech WR 3 68 Darien Porter CB 3 98 Caleb Rogers OT Signed 3 99 Charles Grant OT Signed 4 108 Dont’e Thornton WR 4 135 Tonka Hemingway DT Signed 6 180 JJ Pegues DT Signed 6 213 Tommy Mellott WR Signed 6 215 Cam Miller QB Signed 7 222 Cody Lindenberg LB Signed

Jeanty, 21, spent three seasons at Boise State and was a two-year starter for the program. He ended up finishing second for the Heisman Trophy in 2024 and was a unanimous All-American.

Jeanty is considered to be the best running back prospect in this year’s draft class and one of the best overall players available in the entire class.

The Raiders used the No. 6 overall pick in round one on Jeanty. He’s projected to sign Jeanty to a four-year, $35,837,732 contract that includes a $22,703,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

For his career at Boise State, Jeanty appeared in 40 games and rushed for 4,769 yards on 750 carries (6.4 YPC) to go along with 80 receptions for 862 yards receiving and 56 total touchdowns.