Raiders Sign Several Picks Including First-Round RB Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round RB Ashton Jeanty to a rookie contract, according to Cameron Wolfe.
The Raiders have signed a total of eight draft picks on Thursday:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|6
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Signed
|2
|58
|Jack Bech
|WR
|3
|68
|Darien Porter
|CB
|3
|98
|Caleb Rogers
|OT
|Signed
|3
|99
|Charles Grant
|OT
|Signed
|4
|108
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|4
|135
|Tonka Hemingway
|DT
|Signed
|6
|180
|JJ Pegues
|DT
|Signed
|6
|213
|Tommy Mellott
|WR
|Signed
|6
|215
|Cam Miller
|QB
|Signed
|7
|222
|Cody Lindenberg
|LB
|Signed
Jeanty, 21, spent three seasons at Boise State and was a two-year starter for the program. He ended up finishing second for the Heisman Trophy in 2024 and was a unanimous All-American.
Jeanty is considered to be the best running back prospect in this year’s draft class and one of the best overall players available in the entire class.
The Raiders used the No. 6 overall pick in round one on Jeanty. He’s projected to sign Jeanty to a four-year, $35,837,732 contract that includes a $22,703,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
For his career at Boise State, Jeanty appeared in 40 games and rushed for 4,769 yards on 750 carries (6.4 YPC) to go along with 80 receptions for 862 yards receiving and 56 total touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!