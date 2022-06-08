Raiders Sign Fourth-Round RB Zamir White

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve signed fourth-round RB Zamir White to a four-year contract on Wednesday.

The Raiders have now signed all but one of their picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

R d Player Pos. Note 3 Dylan Parham OG Signed 4 Zamir White RB Signed 4 Neil Farrell Jr. DT 5 Matthew Butler DT Signed 7 Thayer Munford OT Signed 7 Brittain Brown RB Signed

White, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia and led the team in rushing yards over his last two years at the school.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,403,930 rookie contract that includes a $743,930 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, White appeared in 38 games and made 23 starts, recording 382 rushing attempts for 2,043 yards (5.3 YPC) and 25 touchdowns, to go along with 17 receptions for 132 yards (7.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.