The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that they’ve signed G Lester Cotton Sr. to a contract for the 2021 season.

Cotton, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Raiders and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

The Raiders waived him at the start of the 2020 season and he sat out the entire year.

In 2019, Cotton was active for one game for the Raiders.