Raiders Sign LB DaShaun White

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are signing LB DaShaun White to a contract on Tuesday.

White, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills in 2023, but was released soon after.

During his college career at Oklahoma, White appeared in 54 games and recorded 127 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and eight pass defenses.