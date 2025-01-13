Raiders Sign LB Jackson Mitchell

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed LB Jackson Mitchell to a futures contract.
Mitchell, 23, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of UConn following the 2024 draft. He was waived during camp and was claimed by the Raiders.
Las Vegas waived him at the end of camp and he spent the season on Carolina’s practice squad.
Mitchell has yet to appear in an NFL game.
