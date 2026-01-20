Raiders Sign LS Alex Ward To Futures Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed LS Alex Ward to a futures contract on Tuesday.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVES: – Signed LS Alex Ward to a Reserve/Future contract — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) January 21, 2026

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Ward, 26, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2023. He signed a four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles and cracked their active roster for the last three years as their long snapper.

The Rams wound up waiving him in November.

In 2025, Ward appeared in eight games for the Rams.