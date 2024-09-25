Raiders Sign OT Gottlieb Ayedze To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed OT Gottlieb Ayedze to the practice squad. 

He worked out for the team earlier this season and was college teammates with current Raiders third-round OT DJ Glaze.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. DE David Agoha (International)
  2. WR Alex Bachman
  3. QB Carter Bradley
  4. G Ben Brown
  5. DT Matthew Butler
  6. WR Jalen Guyton
  7. RB Sincere McCormick
  8. C Will Putnam
  9. S Phalen Sanford
  10. TE John Samuel Shenker
  11. T Dalton Wagner
  12. WR Kristian Wilkerson
  13. TE Justin Shorter
  14. DB M.J. Devonshire
  15. LB K’Lavon Chaisson
  16. DB Kyu Blu Kelly
  17. OT Gottlieb Ayedze

Ayedze, 24, started his college career at Frostburg State before transferring to Maryland for his final year in 2023. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. 

However, Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2023, Ayedze appeared in 11 games for Maryland and made 10 starts at right tackle. 

