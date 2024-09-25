Raiders Sign OT Gottlieb Ayedze To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed OT Gottlieb Ayedze to the practice squad.
He worked out for the team earlier this season and was college teammates with current Raiders third-round OT DJ Glaze.
Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:
- DE David Agoha (International)
- WR Alex Bachman
- QB Carter Bradley
- G Ben Brown
- DT Matthew Butler
- WR Jalen Guyton
- RB Sincere McCormick
- C Will Putnam
- S Phalen Sanford
- TE John Samuel Shenker
- T Dalton Wagner
- WR Kristian Wilkerson
- TE Justin Shorter
- DB M.J. Devonshire
- LB K’Lavon Chaisson
- DB Kyu Blu Kelly
- OT Gottlieb Ayedze
Ayedze, 24, started his college career at Frostburg State before transferring to Maryland for his final year in 2023. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.
However, Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason.
In 2023, Ayedze appeared in 11 games for Maryland and made 10 starts at right tackle.
