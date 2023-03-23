Raiders Signed CB Duke Shelley

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed CB Duke Shelley to the roster.

Landed in Vegas. We have signed unrestricted free agent CB Duke Shelley — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 23, 2023

Shelley got in the lineup for the Vikings late last season and put out some good tape. He’ll have the chance to compete for a role with the Raiders.

Shelley, 26, was the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round by the Bears out of Kansas State in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2,647,832 rookie contract that included a $127,832 signing bonus when the Bears waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Vikings practice squad and was promoted to the active roster later in the season.

In 2022, Shelley appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded 31 total tackles, one interception and eight pass deflections.