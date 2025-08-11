Raiders Signed WR Marquez Callaway

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Monday they have signed WR Marquez Callaway to the roster.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVES: – Signed #15 WR Marquez Callaway (@CallawayMarquez) – Waived WR Kawaan Baker — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) August 11, 2025

In a corresponding move, the team waived WR Kawaan Baker to make room.

Callaway, 27, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and was a second-team All-SEC selection. He wound up going undrafted in 2020 and signed on with the Saints.

Callaway made the team coming out of the preseason before the Saints declined to tender him a qualifying offer after the 2022 season. The Broncos signed Callaway back in 2023 but released him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Callaway had stints with the Raiders and Saints before joining the Buccaneers’ practice squad. He signed a futures deal following the 2024 season but was let loose in April. He signed on briefly with the 49ers.

In 2024, Callaway appeared in two games for the Buccaneers.