Raiders Signing Fourth-Round CB Jermod McCoy Today

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing fourth-round CB Jermod McCoy to his rookie contract today, per Jeremy Fowler.

Viewed as a first-round talent for much of the spring, McCoy ultimately slid to the fourth round due to significant medical concerns centered around his knee.

Here’s where the Raiders stand so far in signing their draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Fernando Mendoza QB 2 38 Treydan Stukes S Signed 3 67 Keyron Crawford DE Signed 3 91 Trey Zuhn III C Signed 4 101 Jermod McCoy CB Signed 4 122 Mike Washington Jr. RB Signed 5 150 Dalton Johnson S Signed 5 175 Hezekiah Masses CB Signed 6 195 Malik Benson WR Signed 7 229 Brandon Cleveland DT Signed

McCoy, 20, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Whitehouse, Texas. He committed to Oregon State and transferred to Tennessee after one season.

The Raiders selected him with the No. 101 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5.549 million rookie contract that includes a signing bonus of $1.304 million.

In his collegiate career, McCoy appeared in 25 games over two seasons at Oregon State and Tennessee and recorded 75 total tackles, one tackle for loss, six interceptions, 16 passes defended and one fumble recovery.