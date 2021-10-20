Raiders Signing OL D.J. Fluker

According to Doug Kyed, the Raiders are signing OL D.J. Fluker.

Fluker just worked out for Las Vegas and just became eligible to play after serving a six-game suspension to open the season.

Fluker, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $11,402,498 contract before the Chargers elected to pick up his fifth-year option worth $8.821 million for the 2017 season.

The Chargers released him and he later caught on with the Giants for the 2017 season. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in 2018 and returned to Seattle on a two-year deal before being released after 2019.

He later signed a one-year deal with the Ravens for the 2020 season before joining the Dolphins this past April. Miami released him with an injury settlement in August.

In 2020, Fluker appeared in 16 games for the Ravens, making 8 starts for them at guard.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.