Raiders Signing OLB Malik Reed To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are signing OLB Malik Reed to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Malik Reed

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

  1. DE David Ebuka Agoha (International)
  2. DT Matthew Butler
  3. TE Cole Fotheringham
  4. DB Jaydon Grant
  5. DB Tyler Hall
  6. LB Kana’i Mauga
  7. RB Sincere McCormick
  8. G Netane Muti
  9. TE John Samuel Shenker
  10. WR Marquez Callaway
  11. DE Janarius Robinson
  12. C Hroniss Grasu
  13. WR Keelan Cole
  14. T Sebastian Gutierrez
  15. DB Troy Pride
  16. LB Mykal Walker
  17. OLB Malik Reed

Reed, 27, wound up signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract.

Reed was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when Denver tendered him at the original round level worth $2.4 million. He was then traded to the Steelers, with the Broncos getting a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Steelers and swapping a seventh.

As an unrestricted free agent, Reed signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2023 season but was among Miami’s final roster cuts. 

In 2022, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Steelers, recording 25 tackles and a sack.

