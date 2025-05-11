Raiders Signing S Jonathan Sutherland

Per Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are signing former Giants and Seahawks S Jonathan Sutherland to a contract after a tryout at the rookie minicamp.

Sutherland, 26, was born in Canada and joined the Seahawks’ practice squad back in 2023.

He was later released and signed by the Giants, yet was waived once more due to injury.

This offseason he was invited to the Raiders’ rookie minicamp and has now earned a contract with the team.

Sutherland has yet to appear in an NFL game.