Raiders Signing TE O.J. Howard

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders are finalizing a deal with TE O.J. Howard.

The team announced the move shortly afterward.

He was visiting Las Vegas today and things evidently went well enough for the Raiders to offer him a contract.

Howard, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $11.094 million contract that included a $6.208 million signing bonus.

Howard’s contract included a fifth-year option that the Buccaneers picked up for the 2021 season. He wound up signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $5 million with the Bills for 2022, but was cut coming out of the preseason.

He landed with the Houston Texans and finished out the season with them.

In 2022, Howard appeared in 13 games for the Texans and caught 10 passes on 23 targets for 145 yards receiving and two touchdowns.