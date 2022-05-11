Raiders Signing WR Keelan Cole

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders are signing former Jaguars and Jets WR Keelan Cole to a one-year contract on Wednesday.
Cole, 29, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jaguars and returned to Jacksonville on a one-year restricted deal for the 2020 season.
Cole was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets.
In 2021, Cole appeared in 15 games for the Jets and caught 28 passes for 449 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!