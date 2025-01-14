Raiders Submit GM Interview Request With Packers Exec Jon-Eric Sullivan

By
Tony Camino
-

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have requested an interview with Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM opening.

Raiders Helmet

The following is an update on the Raiders GM search:

  • Bucs assistant GM John Spytek
  • Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016. 

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022. 

