Raiders Waive DB Keenan Isaac

The Las Vegas Raiders officially placed DB Keenan Isaac on waivers Tuesday.

Isaac, 25, wound upg going undrafted out of Alabama State back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Isaac was on and off of the team’s practice squad before having a brief stint with the Panthers last year. He returned to the Buccaneers, but was released and eventually signed by the Raiders.

Las Vegas re-signed Isaac to a futures contract after the season.

In 2024, Isaac appeared in five games for the Buccaneers, but did not record a stat.