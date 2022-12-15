Raiders Waive G Lester Cotton From Injured Reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Thursday that they’ve waived G Lester Cotton from injured reserve.

#Raiders roster move: – Waived G Lester Cotton Sr. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 15, 2022

Cotton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Raiders.

The Raiders waived Cotton at the start of the 2020 season and he sat out the entire year. He returned to the Raiders last year and has been in Las Vegas ever since.

In 2022, Cotton has been active for 10 games and made one start for the Raiders.