Raiders Waive WR Trey Quinn & DT Darius Stills From IR

The Las Vegas Raiders officially waived WR Trey Quinn and DT Darius Still from injured reserve with settlements on Thursday.

The Raiders also waived LB Te’von Coney.

Quinn, 25, was taken in the seventh round out of SMU in 2018 by the Washington Football Team. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,700 contract that included a $69,070 signing bonus with Washington.

Washington elected to cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2020 and he signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad. He signed a futures deal with the Raiders for 2021 before waiving him with an injury designation a few weeks ago. He later reverted to the injured reserve list.

In 2020, Quinn appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded six punt return yards.