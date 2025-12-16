Raiders Waiving DL Leki Fotu

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders are waiving DL Leki Fotu.

Fotu, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $4,068,470 rookie contract that included a $773,470 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career in 2024 before deciding to sign with the Jets. Fotu then signed with the Raiders this past offseason on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Fotu has appeared in six games for the Raiders with four starts and recorded eight total tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.