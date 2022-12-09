Raiders Waiving G John Simpson

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are waiving G John Simpson following their recent loss to the Rams.

Simpson, 25, was a two-year starter at Clemson and earned All-American honors last season. The Raiders traded up with the Lions to select him with the No. 109 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Simpson signed a four-year, $4,094,373 rookie contract that includes a $799,373 signing bonus with the Raiders. He still has one year beyond 2022 remaining on the draft.

In 2022, Simpson has appeared in 11 games for the Raiders, making two starts for them at guard.