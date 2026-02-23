Raiders Won’t Trade No. 1 Pick, Rights To Fernando Mendoza

Per Jason La Canfora, the Raiders won’t trade the top overall pick in the upcoming 2026 draft, and they are “determined to draft” Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.

Canfora says Las Vegas is “almost certain” to reject any trade for the top pick, as they are dead-set on selecting Mendoza so minority owner Tom Brady can pair a franchise QB with new HC Klint Kubiak.

The Heisman winner isn’t throwing at the Scouting Combine, but he will throw at Indiana’s Pro Day on April 1.

Mendoza, 21, began his college career at Cal before transferring to Indiana after two seasons. He is currently a junior and would have eligibility left should he consider returning to college.

In 2025, Mendoza has thrown for 2,980 yards while completing 71.5 percent of his passes to go along with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 240 yards and six touchdowns.