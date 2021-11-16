According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders worked out four players on Tuesday including CB Brian Poole.

The full list of players includes:

Poole, 29, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first three seasons.

Poole was in line to be a restricted free agent when the Falcons declined to tender him a contract. He later signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Jets for the 2019 season and returned to New York on another one-year deal worth $5 million last year.

The Saints signed Poole during training camp this year but he was later placed on injured reserve and then released. He caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad last month but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

In 2020, Poole appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 44 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and seven passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.