Raiders WR Davante Adams Not Expected To Play Sunday

Raiders WR Davante Adams is not expected to play on Sunday as he deals with a hamstring injury, according to Adam Schefter.

Adams has been the subject of trade speculation for the past week. The Raiders have reportedly been open to the idea of moving Adams for a second round pick and additional compensation.

The Jets are figured to be amongst the leaders around the league to land Adams in a trade.

Dianna Russini reports that Adams’ injury is legit and teams interested in trading for him have been informed that he is expected to be out for one to two weeks. He could possibly play next week if there isn’t any setbacks.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more news on Adams as it becomes available.