Rams Activate CB Roger McCreary From IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have activated CB Roger McCreary from injured reserve.

Additionally, the Rams have elevated OL AJ Arcuri and S Tanner Ingle from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 17 against the Falcons.

McCreary, 25, was a two-year starter at Auburn and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2021.

The Titans used the No. 35 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $9,165,609 contract that includes a $3,845,897 signing bonus and was in the final year of that deal when the Titans traded him to the Rams midseason.

He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, McCreary has appeared in eight games for the Titans and four games for the Rams. He’s recorded 33 tackles and one interception, two passes defended and a sack, all with Tennessee.