Rams Activate LB Justin Lawler & DB Tyler Hall From Practice Squad

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Los Angeles Rams announce that they are activating LB Justin Lawler and DB Tyler Hall ahead of the 2021 season opener.

Both players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday without being subjected to waivers.

Lawler, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with the Rams and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

In 2018, Lawler appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded five tackles.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply