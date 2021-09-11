Rams Activate LB Justin Lawler & DB Tyler Hall From Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announce that they are activating LB Justin Lawler and DB Tyler Hall ahead of the 2021 season opener.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad DB Tyler Hall

• Activated, from Practice Squad LB Justin Lawler — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 11, 2021

Both players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday without being subjected to waivers.

Lawler, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with the Rams and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

In 2018, Lawler appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded five tackles.