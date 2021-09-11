Rams Activate LB Justin Lawler & DB Tyler Hall From Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announce that they are activating LB Justin Lawler and DB Tyler Hall ahead of the 2021 season opener.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Activated, from Practice Squad DB Tyler Hall
• Activated, from Practice Squad LB Justin Lawler
Both players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday without being subjected to waivers.
Lawler, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with the Rams and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.
In 2018, Lawler appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded five tackles.
