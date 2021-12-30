Rams Activate LT Andrew Whitworth

The Rams announced they have activated LT Andrew Whitworth from the COVID-19 list.

LA Rams Transactions:

Whitworth, 40, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2006. He spent 11 years in Cincinnati before signing a three-year, $33.75 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed with the Rams in 2017.

Whitworth made a base salary of $10.25 million for the 2019 season. The Rams brought him back on a three-year extension in 2020.

Whitworth has already announced that he expects this season to be his last and took a $3 million pay cut to retain a roster spot with the Rams this season.

In 2021, Whitworth has appeared and started in 13 games for the Rams at left tackle.