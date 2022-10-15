Rams Activate OT Chandler Brewer & RB Ronnie Rivers From Practice Squad

The Rams activated two players from their practice squad on Saturday including OT Chandler Brewer and RB Ronnie Rivers.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Activated, from Practice Squad T Chandler Brewer, RB Ronnie Rivers
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 15, 2022
Brewer, 25, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 catching on with the Rams.
He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the deal back in February.
In 2019, Brewer appeared in seven games for the Rams.
