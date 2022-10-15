Rams Activate OT Chandler Brewer & RB Ronnie Rivers From Practice Squad

Wyatt Grindley
The Rams activated two players from their practice squad on Saturday including OT Chandler Brewer and RB Ronnie Rivers.

Brewer, 25, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 catching on with the Rams.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the deal back in February.

In 2019, Brewer appeared in seven games for the Rams.

