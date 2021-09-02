Rams Activate P Johnny Hekker From COVID-19 List, Place Two On IR

Per Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have activated P Johnny Hekker off the COVID-19 list.

Los Angeles also added OLB Chris Garrett to the COVID-19 list and placed OL Tremayne Anchrum and OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve.

Anchrum and Okoronkwo must miss a minimum of three weeks before they are eligible to return from IR.

Hekker, 31, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He was in the fourth year of his seven-year, $18.57 million when the Rams signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022 back in 2017.

He then signed a one-year extension worth $4.25 million with the team back in 2019 which extended his contract into the 2023 NFL season.

In 2020, Hekker appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and totaled 3,099 yards on 68 attempts (45.6 YPA).