Rams Activate Two From PUP List

The Los Angeles Rams announced they brought two players off the PUP list on Monday, including fifth-round RB Kyren Williams and WR Warren Jackson.

Williams had broken his foot back in the spring and has been working his way back from that.

Williams, 21, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame and was named Second Team All-ACC in 2020.

He signed his four-year rookie deal with the team on June 6th along with seventh-round CB Derion Kendrick.

During his three years at Notre Dame, Williams has 419 carries for 2,153 yards (5.1 YPC) and 27 touchdowns.