Rams Activate Two From PUP List

The Los Angeles Rams announced they brought two players off the PUP list on Monday, including fifth-round RB Kyren Williams and WR Warren Jackson.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Passed Physical/Activated from Physically Unable to Perform List WR Warren Jackson, RB Kyren Williams
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 8, 2022
Williams had broken his foot back in the spring and has been working his way back from that.
Williams, 21, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame and was named Second Team All-ACC in 2020.
He signed his four-year rookie deal with the team on June 6th along with seventh-round CB Derion Kendrick.
During his three years at Notre Dame, Williams has 419 carries for 2,153 yards (5.1 YPC) and 27 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!