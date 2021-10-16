Rams Activating DB Donte Deayon From Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they are elevating DB Donte Deayon for their Week 6 matchup.

Deayon, 27, wound up signing on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason during his rookie year and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

Deayon was on and off of the Giants roster over the course of three years before he eventually signed on to the Rams’ practice squad. Los Angeles re-signed him to a futures contract but Deayon has failed to make the 53-man roster for the past two seasons.

For his career, Deayon has appeared in 11 games for the Giants and Rams and recorded 14 tackles, a fumble recovery, and three passes defended.