Rams Announce Five Moves, Including CB Roger McCreary To Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams announced five transactions on Wednesday, including placing CB Roger McCreary on injured reserve.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Signed to Active Roster TE Nick Vannett

• Claimed Off Waivers CB Derion Kendrick

• Designated for Return WR Tutu Atwell, CB Ahkello Witherspoon

• Reserve/Injured CB Roger McCreary

Los Angeles also claimed CB Derion Kendrick off waivers from the Seahawks, signed TE Nick Vannett to the active roster and designated WR Tutu Atwell and CB Ahkello Witherspoon to return from IR.

McCreary, 25, was a two-year starter at Auburn and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2021.

The Titans used the No. 35 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $9,165,609 contract that includes a $3,845,897 signing bonus and was in the final year of that deal when the Titans traded him to the Rams midseason.

He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, McCreary has appeared in eight games for the Titans and four games for the Rams. He’s recorded 33 tackles and one interception, two passes defended and a sack, all with Tennessee.