Rams Announce Four Moves, Activate TE Tyler Higbee

The Rams announced four roster moves on Saturday, including activating TE Tyler Higbee from injured reserve.

The team also waived DE Larrell Murchison and elevated DE Jack Heflin and S Tanner Ingle from the practice squad.

Higbee, 32, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

Higbee was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He was slated to make a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023 when he signed another three-year, $27 million extension.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Higbee appeared in nine games for the Rams and recorded 20 receptions on 30 targets for 190 yards (9.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.