Rams Announce Four Moves, Including LT Joseph Noteboom To IR & Cutting DE Takk McKinley

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have placed LT Joseph Noteboom and CB Grant Haley on injured reserve.

The team also released DE Takk McKinley and officially signed OT Ty Nsekhe to the roster.

Noteboom is out for the year with a torn Achilles, but Haley could be back at some point. The Rams had some hopes for McKinley giving their pass rush a boost but that hasn’t panned out.

Noteboom, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He just finished out the third year of his four-year, $3.45 million contract that included a signing bonus of $818,892 before the Rams signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract this past March.

The agreement includes $25 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $47 million.

In 2022, Noteboom has appeared in six games for the Rams, making six starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 40 tackle out of 76 qualifying players.

McKinley, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Falcons out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.2 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $1.85 million for the 2020 season when the Falcons waived him.

The Bengals claimed McKinley off of waivers from the Falcons but he failed a physical and was once again waived and later claimed by the 49ers before once again being waived with a failed physical designation. The Raiders finally claimed McKinley off waivers.

Following his stint with the Raiders, the Browns signed McKinley to a one-year deal last year. Tennessee recently signed McKinley to their practice squad last week.

In 2021, McKinley appeared in 11 games for the Browns, totaling 18 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.