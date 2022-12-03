Rams Announce Six Moves, Place QB Matthew Stafford On IR

The Rams announced six moves on Saturday, including placing QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve due to lingering injuries and he will likely miss the remainder of the season despite being eligible to return in Week 17.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured QB Matthew Stafford

• Activated, from Reserve LB Daniel Hardy

• Activated, from Practice Squad RB Malcolm Brown, DE T.J. Carter

• Signed to Active Roster LB Keir Thomas, WR Austin Trammell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 3, 2022

Stafford has remained in the concussion protocol, experiencing numbness in his legs as a result of a neck issue.

The team is activating LB Daniel Hardy, RB Malcolm Brown, and DE T.J. Carter, as well as signing LB Keir Thomas and WR Austin Trammell to the active roster.

Stafford, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks last year. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that includes $135 million guaranteed back in March and is set to earn a base salary of $1,500,000 this season to go along with a $12 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Stafford has appeared in nine games and completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for nine yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Rams’ quarterback situation as the news is available.