Rams Announce Three Moves For Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams announced three roster moves on Tuesday in preparation for Week 10’s game.

The full list includes:

Rams activated OL Joe Noteboom from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Rams released P Ryan Sanborn and DE Jonah Williams from their practice squad.

Noteboom, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He just finished out the third year of his four-year, $3.45 million contract that included a signing bonus of $818,892 before the Rams signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract back in 2022.

The agreement includes $25 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $47 million.

In 2023, Noteboom appeared in 14 games for the Rams, making eight starts for them.