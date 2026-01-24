Rams Call Up Two For NFC Championship Game

The Los Angeles Rams officially elevated DE Larrell Murchison and LB Eli Neal to their active roster for the NFC Championship game against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Murchison, 28, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round out of N.C. State in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,572,241 million which included a signing bonus of $277,741.

Murchison signed a multi-year deal with the Titans before being waived last year. The Rams later claimed him off waivers and he finished out the season in Los Angeles. He re-signed with LA in 2023.

The Rams brought Murchison on a one-year contract last year. He’ll once again be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Murchinson appeared in 16 games for the Rams and recorded eight tackles and two sacks.