Rams Cut RB Zach Evans From Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced they released RB Zach Evans from their practice squad on Thursday. 

Evans, 23, is a former sixth-round round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract when Los Angeles cut him loose as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason. 

 He wound up cracking Los Angeles’ active roster as a rookie. 

In 2023, Evans appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded nine rushing attempts for 19 yards (2.1 YPC) and no touchdowns. 

