Rams Cut RB Zach Evans From Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced they released RB Zach Evans from their practice squad on Thursday.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad RB Zach Evans pic.twitter.com/o6upvDQVQf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 29, 2024

Evans, 23, is a former sixth-round round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract when Los Angeles cut him loose as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason.

He wound up cracking Los Angeles’ active roster as a rookie.

In 2023, Evans appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded nine rushing attempts for 19 yards (2.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.