Rams Designate OL Steve Avila & Jonah Jackson To Return

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have designated OL Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson to return from injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for them to return to practice and be activated by the end of the period or they will be out for the season.

Avila, 25, was a three-year starter at TCU, earning consensus All-American honors in 2022 and as well as first-team All-Big 12 in 2021 and 2022.

The Rams drafted him in the second round with the No. 36 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $9,252,708 rookie contract that includes a $3,729,242 signing bonus.

In 2024, Avila has appeared in one game for the Rams and made one start at guard.

Jackson, 27, was a two-year starter at Rutgers before transferring to Ohio State, earning first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American honors.

The Lions traded up with the Colts to select him with the No. 75 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4,665,947 rookie contract that included a $1,048,559 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 12 games with 12 starts for the Lions at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 34 guard out of 78 qualifying players.