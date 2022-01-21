Rams Designate Three To Return Including RB Darrell Henderson & DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that they have designated three players to return from injured reserve including RB Darrell Henderson Jr., DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, and DB Robert Rochell.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, DB Robert Rochell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2022

This opens a 21-day window for all three players to practice before being activated.

Henderson, 24, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Henderson has appeared in 12 games for the Rams, rushing for 688 yards and five touchdowns on 149 carries (4.6 YPC). He has also caught 29 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

Joseph-Day, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Joseph-Day has appeared seven games for the Rams and recorded 38 tackles and three tackles for loss by way of three sacks.