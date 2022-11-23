Rams DL A’Shawn Robinson Out For Season With Torn Meniscus

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams DL A’Shawn Robinson will miss the remainder of the season and will require surgery after creating his meniscus.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.234 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted before signing with the Rams.

Los Angeles signed him to a two-year, $17 million contract before re-signing him to yet another deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 10 games and recorded 42 tackles.